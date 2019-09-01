It took a knee injury for Tulsa actress Claire Schroepfer to get into the producing game.
“I had to give up being on stage for about a year,” said Schroepfer, who has performed in shows that include Theatre Tulsa’s “Into the Woods” and “Evita,” Theatre Pops’ “The Wild Party” and American Theatre Company’s “Songs for a New World.”
“That cast me in the somewhat unusual role of being a patron, rather than a performer,” she said, laughing. “But it meant that I was able to see a lot more shows than I ordinarily would.”
One thing that Schroepfer noticed was what was missing from the local theater landscape was a more intimate sort of musical theater.
“I love the big musicals and have been in my share of them, but there is something special about a small ensemble musical, done in an intimate setting,” she said. “When I mentioned this to some of my actor friends, I found out that they were craving the same kind of show.”
And the show that Schroepfer and many of her colleagues were craving to do was “The Last Five Years.”
Written by Jason Robert Brown, “The Last Five Years” is the story of a romance between Jamie, a writer, and Cathy, an actress, from first meeting to bitter breakup.
What makes “The Last Five Years” distinctive is that Cathy’s telling begins with the couple’s divorce and moves backward in time, while Jaime’s recounting starts with the thrill of new love and proceeds toward the inevitable undoing. The two storylines meet — appropriately enough — for the wedding that occurs midway through the show.
The show premiered in 2001, and in 2014 was filmed, with Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in the lead roles.
“This is one of those musicals that I kind up grew up with,” Schroepfer said. “I think I was in middle school when it first came out, and I was just beginning to get really interested in musical theater.”
And Schroepfer’s desire to perform in the show led to her decision to create a kind of “The Last Five Years” theater festival, with each performance featuring a different cast, each led by a different director.
“I didn’t want this to be just a project I did in order to play a role I wanted to do,” she said. “I knew a lot of people wanted to take part in this, and this seemed like a great way to involve more people and expand the possibilities of this show.
“Each show is going to be unique,” Schroepfer said. “It’s the product of the individual director working with the two specific actors in the cast. The only constant through all six shows will be the words and music and our musical director, Christy Stalcup.”
Schroepfer and Travis Guillory will appear in the first show, directed by Kara Staiger.
Subsequent performances will feature Tylar Dougan and Austin Reid, directed by Ryan Mahannah; Kia Dorsey-Hightower and Nash McQuarters, directed by Jen Thomas; Kristen Simpson and Jacob Brockunier, directed by Thomas Farnan-Williams; Liz Hunt and Drew Rosene, directed by Rick Harrelson; and Margaret Stall and Karlena Riggs, directed by Meghan Hurley.
“We had about 45 people audition, which made things have a bit of a ‘Hunger Games’ element,” Schroepfer said, laughing. “We had directors sort of fighting for the actors they wanted who had the right chemistry together. We probably could have done 14 productions.”
The various concepts and casts, to Schroepfer’s mind, underscores the universality of “The Last Five Years.”
“While it’s very specifically about this couple and their divorce, it’s really a story about heartbreak,” she said. “Most people have experienced some kind of heartbreak, and this story has something that just about everyone will recognize and connect with.”
