It's become a tradition at the McKeon Center for Creativity during the summer months to let visitors get their hands on some art.
"Our 'Touch the Art' shows have always been the most popular exhibits we present," said Annina Collier, dean and George Kaiser Family Foundation Endowed Chair of the Center for Creativity, located on Tulsa Community College's Metro Campus, 910 S. Boston Ave.
"However, we knew we couldn't do that show this year, because of all the COVID-19 restrictions," she said. "We were trying to come up with a replacement event that would speak to our current situation, and this idea just sort of popped into my head."
That idea was to present artists — local, national, and international — with a 30-day challenge to create work based on their own experiences with self-quarantine during the current coronavirus pandemic.
More than 80 artists from throughout the county and around world submitted works for consideration. Out of that number, a total of 18 items were selected for a unique exhibit, "Quarantine," which will be available only online through July 31.
The exhibit can be viewed at the Center for Creativity's Facebook page, facebook.com/centerforcreativitytulsa, which also will feature interviews with the artists in the show, talking about the work they created for this project.
Collier said the center's staff was "amazed" at the response to the call for artists, adding that selecting images for the show was a particular challenge.
"We were looking for diverse perspectives, as well as works that had real relevance to the topic and world translate well to a digital format," she said. "We received a number of submission that really impressed us, and if you could see them in person, they would look fantastic. However, what made them work in real life didn't translate well to the digital format."
The artists include five Tulsa artists — Johnnie Diacon, Kyle Richard Blakeburn, Megan Torres, Skylar Smith, and Janae Grass — along with artists from Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, and New York, as well as artists from Argentina, Colombia, Italy, Pakistan and Turkey.
The works in the show range from works made with Sharpie markers on watercolor paper to oil on canvas, photography, digital illustration, embroidery and sculpture.
Three of the featured artists will be hosting online workshops via Zoom during the run of the show. See sidebar for complete descriptions of the workshops.
Collier said that, while the works of art in the show are all highly distinctive and unique objects, there is a curious commonality to the show, in how the artists themselves responded to the challenge.
"In the interviews that we did with the artist, every one said that this experience has changed their processing making art is some way — and they all said it was a positive thing," Collier said. "They told us that if and when they are able to go back to their usual way of making art, that this experience is going to inform whatever they do.
"I suppose it's the creativity that comes from limits," she said. "Sometimes that can force you to be more creative, or creative in new ways that are beneficial."