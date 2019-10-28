November is National Novel Writing Month, an international challenge for writers to complete a 50,000-word piece of prose in 30 days.
To aid local aspiring novelists in this endeavor, the Center for Poets and Writers at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa will host a special workshop, "How to Write a Novel (in a Month)," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
Cost for the workshop is $25. To register: tulsa.okstate.edu/cpw/workshops.
M. Molly Backes, a Tulsa Artist Fellow and author of the acclaimed novel, "The Princesses of Iowa," will lead the workshop.