Internationally acclaimed artists and ensembles, including violinist Itzhak Perlman, trumpeter Chris Botti, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Tulsa Ballet, will be part of the 2020-2021 season at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.
Executive Director Mark Blakeman said the center’s plans for its sophomore season will offer “world-class programming and impactful learning opportunities that will have a lasting impact on students and the community.”
“We’re able to offer more diversity in programming next season, featuring outstanding dance companies, multiple choral performances, multimedia presentations in partnership with National Geographic, and even presenting the eclectic and celebrated band Pink Martini,” Blakeman said.
As was the case with the center’s inaugural season, the McKnight Center’s 2020-2021 season will feature one of the country’s premier orchestras in residency presenting concerts, as well as masterclasses for OSU musicians.
The Philadelphia Orchestra, led by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will be joined by the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and the OSU Concert Chorale in a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Sept. 25. The orchestra will also present a special educational concert for students in Stillwater Public Schools.
Other slated performances include touring Broadway productions of musicals such as “Chicago” (Oct. 16-17) “South Pacific” (Feb. 4-5) and “STOMP” (April 22-23, 2021); and a showing of the silent horror film “Nosferatu” with live organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski (Oct. 29).
Family-oriented events include the Melodica Men (Sept. 20); “Potted Potter,” which compresses the complete Harry Potter saga into a two-man, one-hour show; and the band Sugar Free All-Stars with Lucas Ross (May 1, 2021).
Tulsa Ballet will bring its acclaimed version of “The Nutcracker” to Stillwater on Dec. 5-6. This is the first time this production, which will be retired at the end of this year, has been performed outside of Tulsa since it debuted in 2003.
The Martha Graham Dance Company, perhaps America’s longest-lived modern dance company, will perform March 9, 2021.
Perlman, whose artistry on the violin has been applied to everything from the concertos of the standard repertoire to the lively sounds of klezmer music, will perform in recital Feb. 11.
Other classical performers scheduled include the all-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer (Oct. 22), the Canadian Brass (Jan. 30) and the fourth annual Chamber Music Festival, which will feature pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, clarinetist Anthony McGill, soprano Susanna Phillips and the Escher String Quartet (Nov. 5-8).
In addition to jazz-pop trumpet Botti, who will be at the McKnight Center on March 26, 2021, popular music performers will include bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder (Feb. 27) and the eclectic ensemble Pink Martini (April 1, 2021).
Season ticket renewals are currently on sale. New subscription sales will begin May 6, with single-ticket sales starting June 1.
For more information: 405-744-9999, or online at mcknightcenter.org.
Featured video