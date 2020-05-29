The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, the premier performance hall on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, will present an series of live stream interviews with some of the artists scheduled for the 2020-2021 season.
The 30-minute interviews, which will be shown on the McKnight Center's Facebook page, will air at noon Wednesdays through the month of June. The center's executive director, Mark Blakeman, will host the series.
The series will offer artists’ insight into what audiences can expect from the upcoming performances, provide the history behind iconic works, and share behind-the-scenes stories.
“We want to safely offer our audiences an intimate experience to connect one-on-one with these phenomenal guest artists in real time through social media,” said Blakeman. “Those who attend will have an opportunity to submit their questions during these engaging events and build a connection with these incredibly talented musicians.”
The artists scheduled to participate are:
• June 3: China Forbes, Pink Martini Lead Singer
• June 10: Anthony McGill, Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic
• June 17: Ivan Salazar and Alexis Juliano, STOMP Cast Members
• June 24: Janet Eilber, Artistic Director for the Martha Graham Dance Company
To view The McKnight Center’s Artists Series: facebook.com/mcknightcenter.