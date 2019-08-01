Megan Gold, a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma, has been crowned Miss Tulsa 2020.
Gold is a sophomore at OU, where she is working toward a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science-Broadcast Meteorology. She is also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and was the 2018 Miss Oklahoma Pageant fourth runner-up. This was her first competition since taking a hiatus as a freshman to focus on her academics and to adjust to college life in Norman.
Addison Price, current Miss Oklahoma and former Miss Tulsa 2019, made an appearance at Bishop Kelly High School in July to officially crown Gold. This qualifies her for the 2020 Miss Oklahoma Pageant, which is scheduled for next June in Tulsa.
Megan is the daughter of Mike and Kathy Gold and has a twin brother, Michael. Her parents reside in Edmond. Her paternal grandparents, Clint and Janice Gold, live in Sand Springs.
Other award winners included Ashleigh Robinson, fourth runner-up; Makenzie McIntyre, third runner-up; Maggie Bond, second runner-up; and Julianne Thomison, first runner-up.
Emily Faith was crowned Miss Tulsa’s Outstanding Teen 2020. Additional award winners in the Outstanding Teen competition included Kaleigh Brown, second runner-up, and Chloe Arroyo, first runner-up.
The Miss Oklahoma Pageant is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Tulsa, which took over full sponsorship of the event in 1972. Since then, more than 10,000 women have competed in the pageant at state and local levels. The Miss Oklahoma Organization has presented young women with $2 million in scholarships.