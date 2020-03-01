The year 2020 marks the centennial of women in the United States earning the right to vote. So it is not too surprising that a number of the shows and exhibits planned for this year by Tulsa’s performing and visual arts organizations put women front and center.
Case in point: Philbrook Museum of Art will present “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists” on June 28- Sept. 20. This landmark exhibit is the first major thematic show to explore the artistic achievements of indigenous women artists.
Organized in 2019 by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, with contributions from Philbrook Museum of Art, “Hearts of Our People” features works by more than 100 artists from the United States and Canada spanning more than 1,000 years of history. Philbrook will be the final stop on the show’s tour.
The museum’s other major show of 2020 will be a little more local in focus. “Tulsa Treasures: Private Collections in Public” is designed to showcase the arts, crafts and other objects our fellow citizens have created, while examining the reasons why people are drawn to collecting certain things. It will run March 15-May 24.
Gilcrease Museum, which currently has on display “Memories & Inspirations: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African-American Art,” will open “Weaving History into Art: The Enduring Legacy of Shan Goshorn.” Goshorn, a Tulsa artist and member of the Eastern Band Cherokee nation, won international acclaim for her basketry, which used traditional Cherokee weaving techniques to create pieces that addressed issues of American Indian sovereignty, identity, history and resilience. The exhibit will be on display June 25 through Jan. 31, 2021.
Tulsa Ballet’s three full-length ballets planned for 2020 all center around female characters. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” running March 26-29, is about the rise of a young woman who takes over the control of her family’s criminal enterprises when her father is killed in a gangland shoot-out.
The company will present the world premiere of a new ballet about the ultimate femme fatale, the Gypsy temptress “Carmen.” Resident choreographer Ma Cong will choreograph this tale of passion and betrayal, as the cigarette girl Carmen toys with the affections of the soldier Don Jose, with tragic consequences. “Carmen” debuts Oct. 29-Nov. 1.
And while the titular character is definitely male, Tulsa Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” focuses on a young girl and her Christmas Eve dream of magic and romance. This will be the final year this particular production, created by Artistic Director Marcello Angelini, will be performed, as the company will unveil a new “Nutcracker” in 2021. Performances are Dec. 11-20.
Other productions will include the mixed-bill programs “Signature Series,” May 7-10, that will feature works by Cong, Itzik Galili and Penny Saunders; and “Creations in Studio K,” Sept. 17-27, which will feature three world-premiere ballets by Craig Davidson, Yuri Yanowsky and Luciano Cannito.
Tulsa Opera’s season has been all about fascinating women, from the fiery “Carmen” to the innocent “Madama Butterfly.” The next woman to be featured is “Emmeline,” an opera composed by Tulsa Opera’s Artistic Director Tobias Picker. Based on the novel by Judith Rossner, “Emmeline” is about a young woman who is forced to give her illegitimate child up for adoption, only to fall from grace when family secrets are revealed decades later.
Rossner’s novel, and the opera’s original productions, were set in 19th-century Maine. However, this new production, directed by Tara Faircloth, will be set during the mid-20th century. Performances are May 1 and 3.
Later this year, the company will stage Verdi’s classic drama “Rigoletto” on Oct. 9 and 11, with Oklahoma native Sarah Coburn returning to sing the role of Gilda, the daughter of the title character who becomes a pawn in a deadly game that pits her court jester father against his employer, the rakish Duke of Mantua.
The Tulsa Symphony will go from “war” to “peace” to close out its 2019-2020 season. The orchestra will perform the John Williams score to the original “Star Wars” film, “A New Hope,” as the film is shown on a gigantic screen. This concert, which is nearly sold out by now, will be March 14.
The orchestra will then welcome folk singer Arlo Guthrie on May 15 for a concert titled “Peace, Love and Arlo.” Guthrie, son of the legendary Woody Guthrie, will perform some of his best-known songs, such as “Coming into Los Angeles,” “The Motorcycle Song” and “Alice’s Restaurant Massacre.”
In between these concerts will be a re-imagining of the “Three Bs” of classical music, as the orchestra will perform music by Beethoven, Brahms and Bloch, whose Suite for Viola and Orchestra will feature the orchestra’s principal violist Jeffery Cowen as soloist. This concert will be April 18.
The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will begin the search for a new music director later this year; Andrés Franco, who has led the orchestra for the past five years, is stepping down to devote more time to his work with Pittsburgh Symphony.
Franco will remain through the end of the current season, which includes the pops program “You’re Doing Fine, Oklahoma!,” April 3-4, which will incorporate the third iteration of the orchestra’s “Tulsa Sings” vocal competition; and the patriotic showcase “Fourth on the Third,” July 3, as well as two classics concerts — the March 14 concert that will feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, along with principal trumpet Stephen Goforth as soloist for the Hummel Trumpet Concerto; and what is believed to be the first performance in Tulsa of Gustav Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde (The Song of the Earth),” April 25, with guest vocalists mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski and tenor John David Nevergall.