Tulsa may not immediately come to mind as a “theater town,” but live theater has been a major part of this city for close to a century.
The company now known as Theatre Tulsa put on its first production — a trio of one-act plays — in November 1922, and it has continued to present dramas, comedies and musicals over the subsequent 97 years, making it the oldest continuously operating theater company west of the Mississippi River.
During its mid-20th century heyday, when the company was staging the latest works from Broadway, Theatre Tulsa was one of the largest community theater operations in the country, with more than 6,000 subscribers.
Then, in November 1953, a group of local performers decided to put on a one-night-only production of a 19th-century melodrama about the evils of alcohol. That show, titled “The Drunkard,” is now the longest-running theatrical production in United States, being presented every Saturday in the historic Spotlight Theatre. Only Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which opened in 1952, has been running longer than “The Drunkard.”
In 1983, the late Larry Payton brought a one-man show called “Cotton Patch Gospel” to Tulsa, launching what would become Celebrity Attractions, which has grown into one of the most successful presenters of Broadway musicals in the country.
So theater continues to be alive and well in Tulsa, as companies large and small present everything from original dramas to classic musicals.
For Celebrity Attractions, among the biggest shows it is bringing to Tulsa this year are shows adapted from Disney animated films, and which are still drawing sell-out crowds on Broadway — “Frozen” (June 3-14) and “The Lion King” (Nov. 11-29). Both shows will be in town for two-week runs.
Other musicals Celebrity will be presenting this year include the high-energy, percussion-driven extravaganza “Stomp” (March 6-8); “Anastasia” (April 7-12), adapted from the animated film about the legend of the Russian princess who managed to escape the destruction of her family in the Communist Revolution; and the stage musical of the beloved children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (June 16-21).
“Come From Away,” the Tony Award-winning musical about the small Canadian town that welcomed hundreds of airline passengers stranded there in the wake of 9/11, will play Tulsa on July 14-19. “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville,” a romantic comedy built around Buffet’s songs and island-centric lifestyle brand, runs Aug. 18-23, followed by the musical version of the hit movie “Mean Girls” (Sept. 15-20).
On the local theater front, Theatre Tulsa closes out its current season with the Stephen Sondheim musical “A Little Night Music” (March 13-22); “Matilda: The Musical,” based on Roald Dahl’s magical novel (April 24-May 10); and Thornton Wilder’s classic drama of small-town life, “Our Town” (June 19-27). Shows planned for the rest of the year include the musicals “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Addams Family,” as well as the comedy “Calendar Girls.”
American Theatre Company, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, will stage the Tony Award-winning drama “The Humans” (March 20-28) and a new adaptation from Tulsa playwright David Blakely of Henrik Ibsen’s classic “An Enemy of the People” (May 1-9). Future shows include “The Elephant Man,” about a hideously deformed man who ultimately became a part of London’s high society, and the 44th annual production of the company’s original musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.”
Tulsa Project Theatre, the only theater company in town associated with Actor’s Equity, is marking its 10th anniversary with revivals of some of its more popular shows of the past, including “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (April 10-19) and “Seussical: The Musical” (June 5-14).
Other theater groups in town offer shows with a more focused philosophy. For example, Heller Theatre Company has for the past few seasons devoted itself to presenting new, original plays by local writers, in productions such as “Double Feature” (April 17-26), which will showcase two original plays; and its monthly “Second Sunday Serials,” where excerpts of five plays are presented and the audience votes on which will be continued the next month.
Theatre North is committed to presenting theater that deals with the African-American experience, from frothy comedies to serious dramas, such as the forthcoming “The Face of Emmett Till” (March 7-8).
One of the newest ensembles, World Stage Theatre Company, confronts ideas of social justice in the works it presents, such as “The Revolutionists” (April 23-26), a comedy about four women and how they changed history in the French Revolution.
And for those who want to see what the future of theater in Tulsa holds, there is Clark Youth Theatre, which gives young local actors the chance to show their talents in musicals such as “The Wind in the Willows” (April 17-26), Shakespearean productions such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (June 4-7) and its annual production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” each December.