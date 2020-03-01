It doesn’t matter the city, and it doesn’t matter the child, because at some point every parent is going to hear these words: “I’m bored. There’s nothing to do!”
But in recent years, more entertainment options have arrived in Tulsa that, for youths, families and adults, seemingly offer a bit of everything to do.
A most recent example is Cinergy Tulsa, which opened last April as Oklahoma’s first all-dine-in cinema, and yet it’s much more than eight auditoriums with recliner seats and a wait staff delivering food and drink.
It’s a 62,000-square-foot entertainment center.
There are 14 lanes of bowling, and there’s an arcade with about 90 games, and that includes virtual reality games and a videogame “ride.”
Hungry? There’s a full menu and bar, and you can order what you want from servers in the movie theaters and the bar, or you can order on tablets for grub and signature cocktails that will be delivered to guests in the bowling and arcade areas.
There’s an activity for every member of the family at Cinergy, including five escape rooms with mysteries to solve.
Then there’s Main Event, where you go bowling with your buddies or choose from a multitude of video games. But also included under one roof: multilevel laser tag, billiards, shuffleboard and gravity ropes.
A veteran in the market at offering a little bit of everything is Incredible Pizza, home to go-karts, “spring town” trampoline zone, a roller coaster, laser tag, glow golf and bumper cars, as well as the buffet that seems to go on for a mile.
At Incredible Pizza, you’ll make a lot of little ones happy.
For those who don’t need so many choices, there’s always going to the movies, and in Tulsa, there is good fortune in the fact that the city has a couple of the most unique movie-going options available.
For example: You can see Oscar-winning movies, acclaimed indie flicks and the best foreign films and documentaries at Circle Cinema, the cool, exposed-brick theater that’s been screening movies since 1928.
But it’s also the best that a true “art-house cinema” has to offer: This is where you can see a World War II documentary, and Tulsa veterans are on hand afterward to tell of their experiences.
The Circle is where midnight movies can get raucous, like the annual New Year’s Eve showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and it’s where annual “White Christmas” sing-along shows have become community traditions that sell out every holiday.
And it’s where Oklahoma filmmakers choose to show their films and talk to audiences, and where our state’s stars are celebrated with their own medallions on the Circle’s sidewalk “Walk of Fame.”
Just as iconic as Circle Cinema, and also resurgent in that “what’s old is new again” kind of way, is the Admiral Twin Drive-In.
Everyone should load up at least once each season and head to the drive-in for double-feature fun. Many in the U.S. no longer have this alternative, but Tulsa has been enjoying this sweet piece of Americana since 1951.
When it comes to amenities, the Broken Arrow Warren Theatre has been providing an experience that for more than five years has been making discriminating adult audiences smile.
Most unique is the upstairs areas with two auditoriums and two balconies for those 21-and-older only, with a wait staff to deliver dinner, appetizers and dessert to go with the movie, as well as adult beverages from the bar.
But wait, there’s more at the Warren: recliners, heated seating, old-school waterfall draperies, fireplaces, art deco stylings. It’s a unique experience that’s good for a birthday or anniversary or anytime.
You’ll also find recliners and a bar at AMC Southroads 20; recliners and a restaurant inside Cinemark Tulsa; an MX4D auditorium at Starworld 20, with movie seats that let you smell, feel and even get hit with the action; and bargain prices for first-run films at Eton Square, Cinemark Broken Arrow and AMC Owasso that are family-friendly.