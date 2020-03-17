The Outsiders House Museum has joined other area museums in temporarily closing.
This message was posted to the museum's social media accounts: "One of the great byproducts of The Outsiders House Museum is how our community bands together. Sadly, we must temporarily now stay apart.
"As I'm sure you're all aware, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) presents an imminent health concern. The health and safety of our guests, staff and community is our top priority.
"The Outsiders House Museum is instituting a temporary public closure beginning today, Tuesday, March 17. In making this decision, we must stress that there have not been any cases of coronavirus reported in association with the museum.
"There are no clear answers at this time as to when we will be able to resume our regular tour schedule, but we will keep you informed as we all monitor this rapidly changing situation."
The statement ended with "Stay Gold."