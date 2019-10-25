P.C. Cast has spent a great deal of time, and has filled some 20 books, with the world she created for the best-selling “House of Night” fantasy series.
And the thought of turning over this world and its population of characters natural and supernatural to other people thrills her to death.
Earlier this year, it was announced that producers Don Carmody and David Cormican, in association with Davis Films, will be turning the “House of Night” novels into a TV series.
“Simply because it’s being translated into a different media it means that things are going to change,” said Cast, who shares the byline for the “House of Night” series with her daughter, Kristin Cast. “And we’ve been involved in every aspect of this production. It’s not that we have control over things, but they asked for and listened to our input on everything.
“Besides, I’ve never had any problem with other people’s interpretations of what I’ve done,” she said. “Kristin and I both love when our fans share their interpretations of the characters. We love seeing how they embrace our work and try to make it theirs.”
There is not a lot that the Casts can share about the potential TV series, other than to say “we are much farther ahead in the process than ever,” Cast said. “I would say there’s a 95 percent chance of ‘House of Night’ TV series happening.”
In fact, producers Carmody and Cormican will come to Tulsa to be part of the Casts’ book launch event for their new novel, “Forgotten,” the latest in a “House of Night” spin-off series.
Davis Films purchased the rights to the “House of Night” series in 2011, with the original plan of turning the books into a series of feature films.
Victor Hadida of Davis Films said in a statement, “My late brother Samuel and I purchased the production rights to this amazing set of books a few years ago, and have been looking for the right partners to bring it to fruition. I am thrilled to have our good friends Don and David join us on this journey to recreate the remarkable universe that P.C. and Kristin have created.”
“It turned out that Dan and David had been interested in ‘House of Night’ as a TV series for some time,” Cast said. “When Victor reached out to them they jumped at the chance. When Kristin and I met them for the first time, we hit it off immediately.
Carmody and Davis Films previously co-produced together installments of the “Silent Hill” franchise, several of the “Resident Evil” franchise films, and the recent “Lucky Day,” written and directed by Academy Award winner Roger Avary (“Pulp Fiction”).
Carmody, who earned an Academy Award as one of the producers of the film “Chicago,” has also produced the feature film adaptation of the Cassandra Clare young adult novels “The Mortal Instruments,” and with Cormican produced the television spin-off “Shadowhunters” for Disney’s Freeform network.
The “House of Night” series began in 2007 with the publication of “Marked,” the first in what would become a 12-volume series detailing the adventures of a young woman named Zoey Rainbird, who discovers that she is a member of a unique group of supernatural beings known as “vampyres” that are schooled in how to best employ their unique talents in a school that bears a strong resemblance to Tulsa’s Monte Cassino.
“One of the things I made very clear to Don and David is that Tulsa isn’t just the setting for ‘House of Night,’ it’s really another character,” Cast said. “I’ve persuaded them to stay a little while longer so I can give them a tour of all the ‘House of Night’ locations in Tulsa.”
As the series progressed, Zoey and her friends — which came to be known as the “Nerd Herd” — find themselves engaged in conflicts both mundane and apocalyptic, saving the world from demonic villains while navigating the equally fractious world of the American teenager.
The Casts’ new book, “Forgotten,” is the third in the “House of Night Other World” series, which takes place in a mirror-world of the re-imagined Tulsa that was the setting for the original series.
“It deals with a lot of the same characters, and it’s been interesting to re-imagine these characters I’ve know for so long,” Cast said. “Although, I have to confess I can’t read my own work. I can listen to it, though — I’ve had to refamiliarize myself with a lot of the details of the original series to write the ‘Other World’ series, and I had to rely on the audio versions.”
While the Casts share the byline on the “House of Night” series, the division of labor is not quite equal. P.C. Cast does the plotting and writing, while Kristin Cast edits the manuscript to make sure its teenaged characters are as authentic as possible.
It is a combination that resulted in the “House of Night” selling 21 million copies world-wide, spending a total of 153 weeks on the New York Times Children’s Series list and 424 weeks on the USA Today best-seller list.
The final book in the “Other World” series is finished, and while P.C. Cast said the final novel ends in such a way to hint at future books, those books probably won’t be immediately forthcoming.
“Right now, I want to take a break from the series, so we can focus on the TV series,” said Cast, who under her own name has published 15 best-selling paranormal romance novels.
Kristin Cast will publish a solo novel, “The Key,” in October 2020.
“It’s the first of a trilogy, about a society that has been wiped out in a pandemic,” she said. “The heroine leads a group who will fight to right all the wrongs committed by an evil pharmaceutical company.”
The Casts are also readying a new trilogy they wrote together that will be published in 2021.
“We will be announcing it on our book tour, but we’re still having discussions about the title,” Cast said. “We’ve been going back and forth for some time, and the only thing we can agree on is one word. But we’ll get it worked out.”
Featured video