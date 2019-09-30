Tulsa-area Panera Bread locations will offer the company's signature Pink Ribbon Bagels during October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Tulsa Panera shops will donate 25 cents from each bagel sold to Susan G. Komen Oklahoma to help fund its programs for dealing with, and recovering from, breast cancer. On Friday, Oct. 18, Panera will all that day's proceeds from sales of Pink Ribbon Bagels to Komen Oklahoma.
“Panera Bread is honored to work alongside our customers to support Komen again this October,” said Erin Barnhart, Panera Bread Community Relations Manager. “We are proud to offer the Pink Ribbon Bagel as a way to help raise both funds and awareness for the cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
Shaped in the form of the iconic pink ribbon, the Pink Ribbon Bagel features cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar.
The Pink Ribbon Bagel concept began in 2001 when Tulsan and Panera Bread franchisee, Sue Stees who is now a 35-year breast cancer survivor, began searching for ways to help other women fighting the same disease. Her search led her to the development of the Pink Ribbon Bagel. She sold 27,000 bagels in her bakery-cafes the first year and the idea was taken nationwide by Panera shortly after.
For more information: panerabead.com.