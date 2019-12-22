When Arts Alliance Tulsa decided to move its Wine, Women & Shoes fundraising event from a lunch-time gathering to a more formal evening soiree, some people who had been involved in past events were skeptical.
“But the same people who weren’t sure it was a good idea came up to us the night of the event and said, ‘We were wrong, it’s so much more fun at night,’ ” said Chad Oliverson, AAT marketing director.
This year’s event, held Nov. 22 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, was additionally notable for showcasing the Midwest premiere of the 2020 spring collection by internationally acclaimed fashion designer Zang Toi.
Guests sampled wines from eight nationally known vintners as they shopped a special boutique of items from local and national merchants before enjoying a special dinner and a runway fashion show.
The evening was presented by the Hardesty Family Foundation, with the runway show sponsored by the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Saks Fifth Avenue Tulsa.
“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback from those who attended Wine, Women & Shoes this year,” Oliverson said. “But for us, the most important part of the evening was being able to introduce who we are and why what we are doing is different and important to the success of our city to a new audience.”
Arts Alliance Tulsa is a United Arts Fund, raising money to provide ongoing operational support to local arts organizations. AAT currently works with 40 alliance members, ranging from 108 Contemporary, Clark Youth Theatre, the bART Center for Music and Harmony Project Tulsa to the Tulsa Symphony, Tulsa Ballet, Philbrook Museum of Art and Tulsa Opera.
For more information, visit artstulsa.org.
Legacy of Laughter
Award-winning stand-up comedienne Rita Rudner brought her inimitable sense of humor to Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino Resort on Nov. 21, as she performed as part of the inaugural Legacy of Laughter Gala, presented by Zarrow Pointe.
The gala, which included an awards ceremony and dinner, honored the life and legacy of Tulsa philanthropist Maxine Zarrow and raised a total of $522,000 that will benefit the Charitable Care Program of Zarrow Pointe, which underwrites the care of residents who have outlived their personal resources and provides services for Miller Hospice patients who are unable to pay.
Featured video