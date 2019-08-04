Tickets are now on sale for Chapters: A Casual Evening of Books, Bards and Bites, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.
The event, which will feature three best-selling authors talking about their work and meeting with fans, is presented by the Tulsa City-County Library and the Tulsa Library Trust. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ruth G. Hardman Adult Literacy Service.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by calling 918-594-7494 or online at tulsalibrary.org/chapters. Deadline for ticket purchases is Aug. 28.
Light refreshments and wines will be provided by Biga, The Bistro at Seville, Bodean Seafood Restaurant, Lambrusco’z, Mondo’s, Oklahoma Joe’s, Oliveto Italian Bistro, Panera Bread, Pepper’s Grill, Ranch Acres Wines & Spirits, Starbucks Central Library, Sweet Devotion Cakery, Ti Amo and Yokozuna.
The authors participating this year are:
Juliet Grames, associate publisher and curator of the Soho Crime imprint who recently published her first novel, “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna.” Based in part on Grames’ family history, it is a story about sisterhood and secrets, immigration and the American dream, family loyalty and betrayal, and one woman’s tenacious fight against her own fate.
Ebony Roberts is a former school administrator, author, educator, activist and researcher. She is the author of a memoir, “The Love Prison Made and Unmade: My Story,” which chronicles the emotional cost of American justice on human lives — the partners, wives, children and friends — beyond prison walls.
Liv Constantine is the pen name of best-selling authors Lynne Constantine and Valerie Constantine. Their debut thriller, “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” was a Reese Witherspoon book club selection, a People Magazine book of the week, a Target book club selection and is currently in development for television. Their newest book, “The Last Time I Saw You,” creates a tension-filled and absorbing tale of psychological suspense in which innocent lives, and one woman’s sanity, hang in the balance.
The mission of the Ruth G. Hardman Adult Literacy Service is to promote literacy through adult basic and English language instruction. Volunteers are trained to teach adult learners who want to improve their reading and/or English skills.
Tutors are then matched with adult learners, and they work together at least once a week for one hour at a public place that is mutually convenient (usually a library). Today, the program matches approximately 150 students with approximately 120 volunteer tutors.