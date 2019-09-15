The Jenks Public Schools Foundation is joining with Burn Co. Barbecue for the first Craft of Q, a barbecue competition that will benefit the foundation, as well as the Jenks Rotary Club.
The competition, which will take place Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21, at the Riverwalk, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, is open to amateur barbecue cooks, who will be tasked with producing the best possible beef brisket, pork butts and racks of ribs they can muster.
Up to 40 teams can compete, made up of a pitmaster and up to four team members. Competing teams will be directed by Adam Myers, owner of Burn Co. Cost to register is $200 per team.
The participating teams have to have their foods ready for tasting by 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Taster plates will be available for $15 and will include one ballot to vote for the best barbecue.
Awards will be given for the top 10 teams, as well as ancillary awards for such categories as “Most Spirited” and “Most Creative.”
The Saturday event will also feature live music and family-friendly activities.
To register, and for more information: jenksfoundation.org.
