The educational concept known as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in Tulsa will get a boost thanks to the annual Flight Night.
This year’s event will benefit two organizations — the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance and Fab Lab Tulsa.
The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance works to build innovative STEM pathways for students to access high-impact careers, fueling a more globally competitive northeastern Oklahoma.
Fab Lab Tulsa provides educational programming for schools and after-school programs with technology and equipment in a space where students can learn hands-on digital design and fabrication skills required to solve the problems of the future. Educational programs focus on building skills in core subjects, such as math, science and art, as well as applied problem solving, critical thinking and creativity.
Founded by the late Ray H. Siegfried II, Tulsa Flight Night has in its relatively short history donated close to $2.5 million to Tulsa-based nonprofits implementing science, technology, engineering and math programs in the past five years.
The evening will include a raffle with chances to win unique trips to Colorado, Belize and Cuba, as well as a live auction for such luxury items as European vacations, special dinners prepared by local celebrity chefs, chances to attend a taping of the TV show “The Voice” and the upcoming Emmy Awards ceremony, and more.
Event details: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Tulsa Technology Center’s Riverside Campus, 801 E. 91st St.
Sponsors: Charles & Lynn Schusterman Foundation, NORDAM, ONEOK, American Airlines, Cimarex, Pryer Aerospace, D&L Oil Tools, Chapman Foundations, Lockton Companies
Tickets: $450
To purchase and more information: tulsanightflight.org
2019 Home Remodeling Showcase
Get ideas for turning your home into a showplace while helping to improve the lives of fellow Tulsans at the 2019 Home Remodeling Showcase.
Six residential properties that have been on the receiving end of the talents of several local remodelers and designers will be open to the public form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
The participating properties and firms are:
• 337 E. 29th St., 918 Interiors
• 4040 E. 80th St., Brian D. Wiggs Homes Inc.
• 4250 S. Owego Ave., The Buckingham Group
• 1511 E. 36th Place, The Buckingham Group
• 1638 E. 44th St., Grant Homes Remodel & Restoration
• 1912 E. 55th Place, Re-Bath of Tulsa
Tickets can be purchased at any of the six sites, which give the bearer access to all properties.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Revitalize T-Town, a charity that brings together volunteers and communities to improve the lives of low-income homeowners, and the Home Builders Association Charitable Foundation, which supports local charities focused on housing and education.
The tour will kick off with an Evening of Giving at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Mike Fretz Event Center, 11545 E. 43rd St.
Individual tickets for An Evening of Giving are $100. To purchase and for more information, visit tulsahbacf.com.
‘Art 2.0: Beyond the Barre’
Oklahoma Performing Arts will host “Art 2.0: Beyond the Barre,” an evening of food, drink and fun that will help the organization in its efforts to help build up young people’s lives through participation in the performing arts.
The evening will include a special performance by acclaimed pianist Dickran Atamian.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Oklahoma Performing Arts, 718 S. Elm Place, in Broken Arrow. Tickets are $45.
To purchase and more information: opan2art.org.