Tulsa Town Hall will present businessman and philanthropist Steve Forbes in “A Conversation with Steve Forbes,” a virtual event that will be available beginning June 26 on the organization’s website, tulsatownhall.com.
Forbes was originally scheduled to be the final speaker of Tulsa Town Hall’s 2019-2020 season April 16-17. The organization rescheduled the event for June 25-26, but the restrictions associated with curbing the spread of COVID-19 have meant Town Hall’s traditional lecture could not take place.
Forbes will be in conversation with Tulsa author and entrepreneur Jim Stovall during the event.
The conversation will be available for viewing on the Tulsa Town Hall website until July 22.
Salvation Army receives grant
The Salvation Army received a $25,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to aid in its efforts to serve Green Country resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises and the parent company of Cox Communications and Cox Automotive.
“The Salvation Army is so grateful for the generosity of our friends at Cox Communications,” said Major Mark Harwell, area commander of The Salvation Army Tulsa Metro Area Command.
“We have remained fully operational amid the shutdowns throughout the area as our programs are considered essential and crucial for vulnerable populations.”
The Salvation Army opened a temporary emergency shelter at the former juvenile justice center, runs a day care for essential workers at the Mabee Red Shield Boys & Girls Club and offers utility assistance to families whose livelihood was impacted by the coronavirus.
“We are proud to support the Salvation Army,” said Roger Ramseyer, Cox market vice president in Tulsa. “It provides over 850 meals a day to children and families who face hunger and homelessness in our region. As school and workplace closures have made access to nutritious food even more challenging, these children and working families need our help now, more than ever.”
