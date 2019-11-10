Arts Alliance Tulsa will host noted fashion designer Zang Toi for “Wine, Women & Shoes,” who will be presenting the Midwest premiere of his 2020 Spring Collection.
Zang was born in a small village in Malaysia and made his way to New York City when he was 20 years old. He was accepted into the prestigious Parsons School of Design and opened his atelier soon after graduation. In 1990, he was featured in U.S. Vogue, which helped to launch his career.
Since then, Zang’s work has been featured in major publications, and he has dressed Hollywood celebrities such as Sharon Stone, Elizabeth Taylor, Farrah Fawcett, Kirstie Alley, Patti LaBelle, Gong Li, Eva Longoria and Heather Graham.
Zang was named by Vivid Magazine in 2011 as one of the eight most influential Chinese Americans.
“Art exposes people to things that they do not normally see or think about and brings inspiration to those that interact with it,” Zang said. “All of which are vital for a successful community. Tulsa is a special city that is able to combine the feel of a big city with the friendliness and charm of a small town. Many cities try to achieve that feeling, few actually do.”
The Hardesty Family Foundation is the presenting sponsor of “Wine, Women & Shoes,” which will have “The Golden Age of the Silver Screen” as its theme.
This multimedia arts-infused evening will spotlight the women of Tulsa. Beyond the exclusive runway show presented in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue, attendees can shop at local and national vendors, enjoy wine from around the world, take a chance on a winning key to a closet of goods worth thousands and be pampered by some of Tulsa’s most charming “Sole Men.”
“Wine, Women & Shoes” will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave.
Tickets are $195. To purchase and more information: artstulsa.org.
Local philanthropists honored
The Eastern Oklahoma Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will recognize seven award winners at the 2019 National Philanthropy Day conference and luncheon, Friday, Nov. 15, at the Downtown DoubleTree Hotel, 616 W. Seventh St.
The Zarrow Family Foundations will receive the Pillar Award, which is given at the discretion of AFP Board of Directors, for its philanthropic work on behalf of homelessness, mental illness and the city’s schoolchildren.
Other winners include:
Community Impact Award: Becky Frank, for her work with the Tulsa Area United Way, Oklahoma Arts Council, Tulsa Community Foundation and other organizations.
Outstanding Philanthropist: Burt Holmes, for his work with the Tulsa Botanic Garden.
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Jill Thomas, for her service to the University of Tulsa, the Alzheimer’s Association and Family & Children’s Services.
Outstanding Professional Fundraiser: Steffanie Bonner.
Outstanding Fundraising for Diversity and Inclusion: Robin Ballenger.
Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Mackenzie Toliver.
The AFP of Eastern Oklahoma will also recognize the top finalists in each category as Spirit of Philanthropy winners. They are AAON, Susan Crenshaw, Brenda Dinan, Susan Kenny, Jessica Lozano, Palmer Tetley, Changemakers and Springdale Elementary.
Tickets for the event are $75 to $150. To purchase, and for more information: community.afpnet.org/afpokeasternoklahomachapter/home.