The annual Women of the Year-Pinnacle Awards, presented by YWCA Tulsa and the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women, will be presented as part of the Pearl Party at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Mayo Hotel, 115 W. Fifth St.
The awards are designed to honor the contributions that women have made, and continue to make, which positively impact the lives of people in Tulsa and around the world.
This year’s recipients are:
• Tina Pena, Anna C. Roth Legacy Award
• Kenya Carter, Arts and Humanities
• Shella Bowlin, Corporate/Business/Trade
• Laurie Tilley, Community Building
• Omare Jimmerson, Education and Public Service
• Gabriella Ortega Lagorin, Rising Star
• Junior League, Corporate Champion
Tickets for the event are $150. To purchase and for more information, visit tulsapearlparty.org.
Brainiac Ball
The 16th annual Brainiac Ball will dive into uncharted waters and brainteasing fun, all while raising funds for Family & Children’s Services. The theme for this event is “Submerged,” and patrons will enjoy an aquatic adventure filled with food and drink, team trivia, live auction, dancing and much more.
Family & Children’s Services provides support to our most vulnerable neighbors and community members — abused and hurting children, families in crisis and those suffering from mental illness and addiction.
The ball will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. Tickets are $175-$250. To purchase and for more information: brainiacball.com.
Monarch Ball
Domestic Violence Intervention Services will present its annual Monarch Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St.
Tickets for this year’s event, titled “Sweet Dreams for Safer Days,” are $1,250 per couple. To purchase and more information: themonarchball.com.
Featured video