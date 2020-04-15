Photos of the year 2014 gallery

Cleome, one of the resident cats at the Philbrook Museum of Art, walks along one of the walls on the museum's grounds. Cleome and her companion Perilla are hoping fans of cats and museums will write to them, as they deal with self-quarantine. Tulsa World File

 JAMES GIBBARD

Two of the most popular employees of the Philbrook Museum of Art are feeling a little lonely these days.

That would be Perilla and Cleo, the black-and-white cats who usually can be found roaming the grounds and interacting with visitors during the museum's regular hours.

However, with the museum and its grounds closed to the public because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Philbrook cats are asking for friends old and new to drop them a line.

Letters should be addressed to:

Cleo The Cat

2727 S. Rockford Rd.

Tulsa, OK 74114

Or:

Perilla The Cat

2727 S. Rockford Rd.

Tulsa, OK 74114

The museum promises that the cats will reply.

Deadline for submitting letters is April 26.

Originally, three cats called Philbrook home. Earlier this year, Acer, the oldest and most out-going of the trio, officially retired from public service and currently resides at a private home.

For more: philbrook.org.

