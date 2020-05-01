Plans are underway for Philbrook Museum of Art to begin a phased reopening tentatively beginning with gardens only Wednesday, June 3, with timed entry and limited capacity.
The reopening strategy will line up directly with the lifting of the citywide restrictions and the directions of public health officials. In the interim, museum staff is using the time to implement appropriate safety and cleaning protocols.
Philbrook will follow the guidance of the CDC and local officials and face coverings will most likely be recommended (and perhaps required) alongside social-distancing guidelines when the campus reopens.
“We are well aware that the museum experience will be different for an indeterminate time,” said Philbrook President and CEO Scott Stulen. “But different doesn’t mean diminished. We are working daily to maximize that experience when the doors reopen. We will find a myriad of new opportunities during this clean start.”
Interior spaces will open incrementally and under suggested guidelines for social distancing and crowd size limitations. This will happen only after the gardens have been open and further safety assessments made.
The museum’s restaurant, Kitchen 27, will remain closed until further notice.
The Philbrook Museum Shop is currently closed to the public but will reopen for curbside pickup Wednesday, May 6. Guests can shop a wide selection of items every day at shop.philbrook.org.
All dates, plans and policies are subject to change based on new information and guidance from city health officials.
Follow updates on Philbrook’s social media and philbrook.org for information on the phased reopening.Gallery: Take a break from the news and enjoy pictures from Philbrook’s gardens
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!