Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 29, for the Philbrook Museum of Art’s Internet Cat Video Festival.
This year’s event will be held Friday, Sept. 13 on the museum’s grounds, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Tickets for the festival, featuring short, feline-centric short films from around the world, are $12 adults, $6 youths 13 to 17, and those under age 12 free.
Philbrook has regularly hosted this event since the arrival of Scott Stulen as the museum’s executive director.
Stulen and colleagues at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis came up with the idea in 2012, which quickly became a national phenomenon, with similar festivals happening around the country.
Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating. They also may bring picnic dinners or take part in the museum’s regular Friday Burger Night, with the Kitchen 27 restaurant serving gourmet burgers until 9 p.m.
However, bringing cats to the Internet Cat Video Festival is not allowed. As Philbrook officials state: “Our three garden cats are more than enough.”
The Philbrook cats — Acer, Perilla and Cleome — are soon to be the subjects of a series of children’s books, being written and illustrated by Tulsa native Katie Turner.
