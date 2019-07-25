Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 29, for the Philbrook Museum of Art’s Internet Cat Video Festival.
This year’s event will be held Friday, Sept. 13, on the museum’s grounds, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Tickets for the festival, featuring feline-centric short films from around the world, are $12 for adults, $6 for youths 13 to 17 and free to kids younger than 12.
Philbrook has regularly hosted this event since the arrival of Scott Stulen as the museum’s executive director.
Stulen and colleagues at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis came up with the idea in 2012, which quickly became a national phenomenon, with similar festivals happening around the country.
Attendees may bring chairs and blankets for seating, picnic dinners or take part in the museum’s regular Friday Burger Night, with the Kitchen 27 restaurant serving gourmet burgers until 9 p.m.
However, bringing cats is not allowed. As Philbrook officials state: “Our three garden cats are more than enough.”
The Philbrook cats — Acer, Perilla and Cleome — are soon to be the subjects of a series of children’s books, being written and illustrated by Tulsa native Katie Turner.
The first book, “The Cat Who Was Framed,” will be available at the festival.
For more information, visit philbrook.org.