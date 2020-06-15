Philbrook Museum of Art's summer film program, Films on the Lawn, will head north, as the museum will partner with the Admiral Twin Drive-In to present the 1989 blockbuster "Batman."
The film, directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton Batman and Jack Nicholson as The Joker, will be shown Thurday, June 25, at the theater, 7355 E. Easton St.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting at dusk, around 9 p.m.
Tickets are $10 adults, $6 teens, with children 12 and under admitted free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase and more information: 918-748-5300, philbrook.org.