Beginning Jan. 1, Philbrook Museum of Art will offer individuals and families in need a greatly reduced admission price of $1.
The promotion is the result of Philbrook joining Museums for All, a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The daily program supports qualified guests visiting Philbrook for a minimal fee of $1 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, WIC (Women, Infant, Children), and SoonerCare. Children 17 and under are always free for general admission.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 400 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of Philbrook's broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.
Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 400 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.
For more: philbrook.org.