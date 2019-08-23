Philbrook Museum of Art's biennial Wine Experience has been selected as the best wine festival in the country by USA Today.
The Philbrook event topped the newspaper's "10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards," besting wine festivals in Florida, California, New York, Colorado, New Mexico and North Carolina.
A group of six wine experts selected 20 finalists, with USA Today readers then voting on their favorites.
The Philbrook Wine Experience will return April 23-25, 2020. It will include the popular Grand Wine Tasting, the Vinter Dinner and Live Auction, which raised more than $1 million at the 2018 event.
Proceeds from the Philbrook Wine Experience benefit the museum's educational programs and museum operations.
For more information: wine.philbrook.org.