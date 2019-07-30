Michael Cavanaugh spent more than three years performing the same 30-odd songs by Billy Joel as the singer and pianist in the Broadway production of "Movin' Out."
The show linked together some of Joel's best-known songs, as well as more obscure tunes and instrumental compositions, into a score that famed choreographer Twyla Tharp used to tell the story of a group of friends growing up in the 1960s, from high school to the Vietnam War and back.
Cavanaugh actually was part of "Movin' Out" before it began, as he was personally selected by Billy Joel for the part, after Joel caught Cavanaugh's act at a Las Vegas casino in 2001.
"The first time I played with the band for this show was a good year and a half before we opened on Broadway," Cavanaugh said. "It was an incredible experience to be able to meet and work with these people. To be able to work directly with Billy Joel was more than a dream come true."
"Movin' On" was primarily a dance show, with Cavanaugh — performing with a full rock band on a platform above the stage — providing the narration and characterization through Joel's lyrics as the dancers enacted "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" and other events in the lives of such characters as "Brenda and Eddie."
Cavanaugh would even earn a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance. But even dreams that come true can have their challenges.
"I don't want to say anything derogatory about the show, but sometimes it was a challenge because we had to do the songs the same way every night," Cavanaugh said. "There would be moments when you would want to something with the audience, respond to what was going on at the moment, but you couldn't, because any change would have a negative effect on the other members of the team. And I was very much a team player in the show."
These days, Cavanaugh is still playing the music of Billy Joel — performing as a soloist with orchestras, working with his trio or headlining private events — but without the strictures of a Broadway show.
He will bring his "The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh" to the Tulsa PAC for one performance.
"These are two artists who have had maybe the biggest impact on me growing up," Cavanaugh said. "When you're a young piano player who loves rock 'n' roll, these two guys were it."
The concert will be more or less equally divide between music by Joel and John, with the challenge here being one of an overabundance of musical riches.
"Even if you just focused on the biggest hits by each of these guys, you couldn't do them justice in a single concert," Cavanaugh said. "I try to go a little deeper into their back catalogues for a song or two, but for the most part we'll focus on the hits.
"And I'll be performing with my trio, so it will just be piano, bass and drums," he said. "It's fun because this was how a lot of these songs were first performed — Elton John's breakout album, '17-11-70,' was a trio album, of him performing live with just bass and drums. It's like presenting these songs in their raw state."