The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has decided to cancel the 2020 “old fashion picnic” scheduled May 16 at the Will Rogers birthplace ranch near Oologah. Until this year, it had been an annual event.

Said a news release announcing the cancellation: "Our first priority is the health and safety of our members, volunteers and our communities. The Corona Virus (COVID-19) is a serious health crisis that requires everyone’s attention, cooperation and dedication, so that we can get through this together. We are the caretakers of our culture, our heritage and our communities and we look forward to seeing you at our 'old fashion picnic' in May of 2021.