After much consideration, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has decided to cancel this year’s annual “Old Fashion Picnic” that was scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch near Oologah, Oklahoma.
Our first priority is the health and safety of our members, volunteers and our communities. The Corona Virus (COVID-19) is a serious health crisis that requires everyone’s attention, cooperation and dedication, so that we can get through this together. We are the caretakers of our culture, our heritage and our communities and we look forward to seeing you at our “Old Fashion Picnic” in May of 2021. For more information contact Jennifer at 918-402-3057.