The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club is sponsoring 10 college-bound Cherokee students, male or female, with a $600 per academic year scholarship or endowment. Graduating high school seniors should be aware that scholarship applications for the 2020-21 school year are available.
The scholarship applications will be considered for full-time students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, university or vocational school). Applications must be received by June 30, 2020.
For more information regarding eligibility requirements contact, Jennifer at 918-402-3057 or visit our website at www.indianwpc.org.
Also, the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club will be hosting its annual scholarship fundraiser (a wild onion feast from noon to 2 p.m. March 14 at the First United Methodist Church in Claremore), plus an “old-fashioned picnic” May 16 at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah and a Nov. 7 “Hats off to Will Rogers” birthday celebration and wreath-laying ceremony at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore. For more information contact Jennifer at 918-402-3057.