For the eighth time in 11 years, Tulsa's BOK Center has been nominated for arena of the year by Pollstar Magazine and general manager Casey Sparks was nominated by the industry trade publication as venue executive of the year.
Other arena of the year nominees are the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Madison Square Garden in New York and Staples Center in Los Angeles. Criteria includes superior programming, effective promotion and marketing, quality production values and staff, an exemplary experience for fans and artists and consistent box office success.
"Our incredible partnerships and friendships we have developed over the years with artists, agents, managers and promoters are the heart of our success," Sparks said. "Additionally, this recognition would not happen without the incredible support of the best fans in the industry, our BOK Center staff, front of house staff, back of house staff and everyone in between."
The venue executive of the year award recognizes the top venue executive who exhibits integrity, operational competence, marketing savvy, can-do attitude, flexibility, calm under stress and business acumen. Sparks helped open BOK Center in 2008 as director of marketing and she was assistant general manager for five years before being promoted to general manager in 2019.
Winners are determined by votes from international readership and will be announced Feb. 6 at the 31st Annual Pollstar Live! Awards Ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.