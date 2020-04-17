There won’t be a San Diego Comic-Con in 2020.
Comic-Con International: San Diego, alias the San Diego Comic-Con, is the nation’s flagship pop culture convention and it sells out instantly when tickets go on sale.
It was announced on the convention’s official site that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 con will not take place and the event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center in July of 2021.
“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”
The announcement said SDCC hoped to delay a decision in hopes that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by the summer, but continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by California’s governor “made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”
Filmmaker and comic book writer Kevin Smith tweeted this after the news was announced: "For the first time in 50 years, Comic-Con has been comic-canceled. I understand it. I even agree with it. But it still sucks. Maybe everyone can just come over (to) my house instead? It's no Hall H, but I can get pizzas and we can speculate on Phase 4 flicks while sitting spaced apart."
People who purchased badges can request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021.