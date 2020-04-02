Who needs a laugh?
Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong and Adam Sandler are among comedians who have agreed to perform during a livestream event in an attempt to lift spirits and raise money for an emergency relief fund. Comedy Gives Back will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
A news release about the event said all participating performers agree the nation needs an evening of laughter and the goals of Laugh Aid are to entertain the world as we sequester in our homes, while also supporting the stand-up comedian community that “lives and breathes with a live audience but has been sidelined with venues closed this spring.”
The release said viewing is donation-based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Gives Back’s Laugh Aid Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The event is being produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Comedy Central, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy and Earwolf. The relief fund is open. Grants are being distributed and submissions are being taken for grants at https://www.comedygivesback.com/covid-19-grant.
Among other performers: Dave Attell, Joel Kim Booster, Bill Burr, Dane Cook, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, Bert Kreischer, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Big Jay Oakerson, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Ray Romano, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, The Sklar Brothers, Bob Saget, Amanda Seales, Dan Soder, David Spade, Taylor Tomlinson and Gina Yashere. Go to www.comedygivesback.com for the lineup (subject to change).
The Laugh Lounge app, AXS TV, LiveXLive, Twitch, Twitter, Stirr, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel and Facebook will simultaneously stream Laugh Aid. An audio version will be available via Spotify and SiriusXM post live stream.
Laugh Lounge is an online comedy club streaming more than 150 stand-up broadcasts a year from legendary comics and clubs across the world. For a free trial and best viewing experience, download the Laugh Lounge app: https://laughlounge.onelink.me/NumK/9550ff79