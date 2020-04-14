With new products grinding to a halt and business at a standstill, comic shops are taking a financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They need a superhero. More than 100 have volunteered.
That's how many comic writers, artists, authors and other supporters are coming together for a #Creators4Comics Twitter auction to help comic book retailers and independent book stores negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The auction, which will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), will offer everything from signed comics to artwork to unique events and experiences from Wednesday, April 15 through Monday, April 20, under the hashtag #Creators4Comics.
According to a news release, among those who have enlisted to help are Kelly Sue DeConnick, Marv Wolfman, Geoff Johns, Joe Hill, Scott Snyder, Shannon Hale, Tom King, Gene Luen Yang, Danielle Paige, Jason Aaron, Mark Guggenheim, Bryan Lee O’Malley, Gabriel Picolo, Gail Simone, Brad Meltzer, Ryan North, Paul Levitz, Jeff Lemire, David Mack, Greg Rucka, G. Willow Wilson, James Tynion IV, Cassandra Clare and Mariko Tamaki.
The auction effort is being coordinated by Kami Garcia, Brian Michael Bendis, Gwenda Bond, Sam Humphries, and Phil Jimenez. Garcia, a New York Times bestselling author, said this in a news release: “Print is the heart of comics and books, and the brick and mortar stores that keep print alive are struggling, so I reached out to other concerned creators/friends. They enthusiastically agreed that we needed to help.”
With permission, #Creators4Comics is borrowing a successful Twitter auction format used by #AuthorsForFireys, which raised over $500,000 in less than a week to assist Australian firefighting efforts. The Twitter-based auctions.
Winning bidders will donate directly to BINC, which is accepting applications from local comic shops and book stores for financial aid.
Creators and others can run their own individual auctions by tweeting items with the hashtag #Creators4Comics. Auctions/tweets will be posted anytime on or after Wednesday, April 15th.
Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids until the auction ends on April 20th, at 12 p.m. EST.
The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and provides the donation receipt to the auctioneer to claim their item.
Visit the #Creators4Comics website at https://www.creators4comics.com for more information.