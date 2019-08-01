Blake Ewing, a former Tulsa city councilor, announced on social media Thursday that he has taken a position with the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.
Ewing said he is OKPOP's new creative director.
"Today was my first day and let me tell you, it is my dream come true to get to tell the incredible stories of Oklahoma’s artists and creatives in a beautiful, state of the art facility that I get to help bring to life in downtown Tulsa," Ewing posted.
"The best part? I get to do it as a part of a talented and creative team of like-minded Oklahomans. So very cool."
Ewing posted that he is "beyond grateful" for the opportunity.
"This is a very new and different chapter for me and I’m excited to tell you all about it. If you’re not familiar with @okpoptulsa, time to get caught up!"
Groundbreaking for OKPOP is expected to occur in the fall. OKPOP will be built across the street from historic Cain's Ballroom.
A lover of pop culture, Ewing told the Tulsa World in 2015 that he has always been a comic book guy. When he was a kid, he tagged along with his dad to the comic book store on a regular basis.
An English major in college, Ewing said in 2015 that he is a lover of "the story."
Ewing was among speakers at a 2018 press conference when architectural renderings for OKPOP were unveiled.
“We’re a pretty new state in the grand scheme of things,” he said at the press conference, indicating that Oklahoma was founded with a land run and an oil boom. He said people came from all over the world to blaze a new trail and that same spirit is responsible for the talented Oklahomans who continue to produce in the arts world.
“With a state as unique as ours, you have to produce people who tell stories,” he said. “I’m excited that this experience, OKPOP, will be our storytelling place.”