Here’s why you shouldn’t assume that every collection of vintage and valuable items has already been found: A jackpot comic collection surfaced locally and was purchased by Shadow Mountain Comics.
The collection included Amazing Fantasy 15 (first appearance of Spider-Man), Action Comics 252 (first appearance of Supergirl), first issues of the Incredible Hulk, Green Lantern, the Justice League, Richie Rich and Iron Man; and first appearances of the Silver Surfer, Doctor Doom, Loki and the Wasp. Many other sought-after comics from the 1960s also were in the collection.
“It’s just exciting when you find something that has what collectors call ‘holy grails’ in it, or even two or three of them, in a collection,” Chris Bourget, co-owner of Shadow Mountain Comics, said.
A longtime collector, Bourget said he has picked up multiple keys from dealers at comic conventions before.
“But to actually have one collection walk in at one time and just go, boom there it is, these days -- and especially in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- is just unheard of,” he said.
Bourget said the collection showed up out of the blue a couple of years ago, before he opened a comic store. A car dealer, he said he asked the right questions at the right time and found out about the collection.
“I got goosebumps when I saw it,” he said. “I didn’t think they were real at first.”
By the time a purchase price was agreed upon, Bourget had already opened Shadow Mountain Comics with items from his personal stash. There are multiple comic stores (Comic Empire of Tulsa, World of Comics, Impulse Creations, Mammoth Comics, Wizard’s Asylum, Vintage Stock and Gardner’s Used Books & Music) in the metro area, but Shadow Mountain Comics is a different animal in that the store does not sell new comics and deals almost exclusively in high-grade back issue comics and “keys.”
Bourget said many items from the collection are going to be displayed in the store, located at 6125 S. Sheridan Road, but the most expensive books will be stored safely at another location. He said all of the books in the collection are up for resale.