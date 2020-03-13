Two of the region's biggest pop culture conventions have been rescheduled for precautionary reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Planet Comicon in Kansas City was originally scheduled to take place March 20-22. It was announced Thursday that the convention will instead be held in late summer or early fall with specific dates to be announced later.
Planet Comic said it was following an emergency order issued by the city. A proclamation stated that all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city are cancelled or delayed until the emergency has been lifted.
On Friday, Fan Expo Dallas announced it was postponing its convention from March 27-29 until June 19-21. The move was made in compliance with recommendations from Dallas County.
Both conventions boast large celebrity guest lists.
The Permian Basin Comic Con in Midland, Texas, was supposed to open Friday, March 13 and continue through Sunday, March 15, but it was announced prior to doors opening that the show was being rescheduled.