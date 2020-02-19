Tulsa’s MacKenzie Jones won by the narrowest of margins to stretch her “Jeopardy!” winning streak to three in a row.
Jones breezed to victory in episodes of the quiz show that aired Monday and Tuesday on KTUL channel 8, but she rode out Final Jeopardy suspense and finished one dollar ahead of her closest challenger in an episode that aired Wednesday.
With three-day winnings of $85,601, Jones remained the defending champ and will return for an episode scheduled to air at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jones entered Final Jeopardy in the lead at $30,200. The second-place contestant entered Final Jeopardy with $23,400.
The category was international sports. The clue: It’s the only country that has played in every FIFA World Cup tournament, wining five times.
The second-place contestant wagered all of his winnings and correctly responded with Brazil, raising his total to $46,800.
Jones, who looked worried rather than giddy, also responded with Brazil and revealed that she had wagered $16,601, giving her $46,801 and one dollar more than the runner-up.
Did Jones know Brazil was the correct response or was it her best guess? She confirmed after the episode that she knew the answer.
“My dad has always been super into soccer, so I just picked up on it,” she said.
Jones trailed by a significant margin ($20,200 to $9,800) in the second round, but raced to the lead by sweeping a mythical creatures category. Included in the sweep was a Daily Double and a wager of $8,000 that paid off with a correct response of the sphinx. She never trailed in the final round after sweeping the category.
It marked the third consecutive day that Jones gained momentum with Daily Double wagers in the final round. She wagered $13,000 in a bold first-day gambit.