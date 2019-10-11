Tulsa Pop Kids is recreating the Batmobile from the 1989 "Batman" movie and it will be used as a visual aid during the upcoming Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
A chance to see the vehicle or be part of the Batmobile build before the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo will arrive Saturday, Oct. 12 during an open-to-the-public phase of the project. The window of opportunity is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trav's Auto Lab, 305 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow.
The Tulsa Batmobile build team will add custom tires to the vehicle. Tulsa Pop Kids volunteers and community leaders are partnering with Trav's Auto Lab and Shamrock Tires on this phase of the build.
The replica Batmobile, Arthur Greeno’s brainchild, will be donated to the no-profit Tulsa Pop Kids upon completion. Tulsa Pop Kids uses pop culture to boost literacy. Tulsa Pop Kids hopes to use the Batmobile to help create magical moments involving kids and literature.
The Batmobile is a community-funded event, according to a news release, and many local organizations have supported the project. Greeno said the project couldn’t have progressed this far without the support of these local super heroes.
“We love partnering with organizations in the community; this just seemed natural,” Barbara Sicka of Shamrock Tire and Auto Service said.
The release also credited Trav’s Auto Lab, Christian Brothers Automotive - South Tulsa, Affordable Battery, Sutherlands and Car Star Automotive.
The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall. For tickets and information, go to www.tulsapopcultureexpo.com.