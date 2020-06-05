Bitter Root, a comic book series linked to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, has been nominated for a Will Eisner Award.
The Will Eisner Awards are the Oscars of the comic industry. Bitter Root was nominated in the category of best continuing series. Published by Image Comics, Bitter Root’s creators are artist Sanford Greene and co-writers David F. Walker and Chuck Brown.
Bitter Root focuses on an African-American family that fights a never-ending battle to combat and extinguish monsters born out of racism, intolerance and hate. Real historical events, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, are part of the fabric of the series. Walker was interviewed about Bitter Root's Tulsa connections for a Tulsa World story that was published in March.
Nominees for the 2020 Will Eisner Awards, named in honor of a revered comic creator, were recently announced. The nominees, selected by a panel of judges, are for works published in 2019. Professionals in the comic industry will vote and winners will be announced in July.
Other nominees for best continuing series are Criminal (Image), Crowded (Image), Daredevil (Marvel), The Dreaming (DC) and Immortal Hulk (Marvel).