“Tiger King” conquered Netflix. Next? “Tiger King” will become a paper tiger.
TidalWave Productions announced it is releasing biography comic book this summer based on the Netflix docu-series. “Infamous: Tiger King,” available in June, will tell the origin stories of Oklahoman Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, but it will also include information from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals) about roadside zoos and the cruelty involved in using wild animals for photo opportunities.
Here are quotes about the project:
TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis: “We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium.”
PETA’s Brittany Peet: “PETA is excited that TidalWave Productions will reveal some of what ‘Tiger King’ left out. When readers learn how exotic animals suffer when they’re snatched away from their mothers as babies and exploited for photo props, they’ll despise ‘Doc’ Antle, Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe and anybody else who profits from breeding and abusing these wonderful animals in shady, moneymaking schemes.”
Writer Michael Frizell: “You can’t make this stuff up. I never imagined I’d be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there’s so much happening. No wonder Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a ‘Dateline’ episode.”
Artist Joe Paradise: “I worked at an animal hospital for a while and found out that pet people can be a little bit eccentric. I just remember starting to watch the show saying to myself, ‘Yeah, that tracks.’ We all have Joes and Caroles in our lives, and it’s always interesting to me to learn how these extreme characters got to be where they wound up.”
TidalWave’s “Infamous” series includes comic book biographies on actors Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan. The Tiger King comic book will be available in print and digital editions with two collectible covers by Paradise and Jesse Johnson. You can pre-order at ComicFleamarket.com. Digital versions will be available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology, Kobo and wherever e-books are sold.
