Tokyo in Tulsa is an annual convention that celebrates Japanese culture and pop culture. Founder and CEO James Fowler released a statement about 2020 show, scheduled July 17-19 in Broken Arrow. He said he wanted to address the topic that is on everyone's mind.
Here's the statement:
"As of this moment, we have no plans to postpone Tokyo, OK/Tokyo in Tulsa.
That being said, moving forward, we will be keeping a close eye on the current state of Covid-19 locally, nationally and internationally. If it becomes necessary, we will make adjustments to Tokyo, OK accordingly, including postponement if necessary.
"At the end of the day, our attendees, guests, vendors ... our community ... is our primary concern. It is important to us to do everything that we can to keep you and your loved ones healthy. As the situation progresses, we will pass on information as quickly as we have it.
"Until this pandemic comes to an end (and it will), we ask all members of our community to do their part.
* Support your loved ones and neighbors while protecting yourself as well.
* Wash your hands.
* Keep a respectful distance from other people while in public.
* Stay informed ( https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html )
... and, most of all, stay positive and stay calm."