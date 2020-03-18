Iconic characters in popular culture will collide when Archie meets Flash Gordon for the first time in a one-and-done comic book that will feature heroes and villains from both worlds in a sci-fi comedy adventure.
Due in comic shops June 3, Archie Meets Flash Gordon will kick off when Ming the Merciless attempts a full-scale invasion of Earth via Riverdale. Flash Gordon is on the scene, but he'll need help from Archie and the gang to set things right.
The comic will be written by Jeff Parker, who previously wrote Archie Meets Batman '66, with art by Archie Comics veterans Dan Parent and Rich Koslowski.
“I’m now a pretty big believer that the Riverdale gang can fit with practically any other characters and genres,” Parker said in a news release. "But it’s best when they get to really flex and go way outside their zone like say, the planet Mongo with Flash Gordon, king of the impossible. This of course coincides with the sad passing of cinema great Max Von Sydow, who was the most memorable Ming the Merciless, and wait until you see our take on the Emperor of Mongo.”
Parent said he was more than thrilled to work with Parker again. “And what could be better than working with a classic character like Flash Gordon? The story has so much action and fun, it really jumps off every page! As a fan of the classic comics and movie serials (and the 1980 movie which I happened to watch again before I was approached with this project), I was excited to take part in another monumental Archie team up. I'm happy to work with my pal Rich Koslowski on this, too!”