CLAREMORE — Video gaming and a museum that honors a cherished figure from Oklahoma's past will share space when a Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch competition will be held Tuesday, June 16 at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.
Ages 12-16 can battle it out starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
Executive director Tad Jones said Will Rogers was cutting edge in everything he did in entertainment. New electronic equipment in the renovated Claremore Memorial Theatre makes it possible to stage a video game competition.
“This will be a fun event and our theatre is a perfect venue,” Jones said, adding that he appreciates FTW Game Co. and RSU Esports for teaming with the museum on the venture.
“We are excited to partner with Will Rogers Memorial Museum and RSU Esports to bring a new and fun program to Claremore," Lori Nagel of FTW Game Co. said. "Together, we hope to foster good sportsmanship and love of video games within the community.”
RSU Esports coach Shane Holloway said he is excited to engage with the community to help promote Esports in Claremore and the surrounding area.
Participants must be registered. Cost is $5 per competitor and can be made online ($5.25 if paid by credit card) or at FTW in Claremore or Pryor. One Joy Con will be provided and used per participant.
For additional information and to register on-line, visit willrogers.com and click on Smash Brothers Tourney.
According to a news release, each participant will get at least four battles in a three-game group stage. There are 32-person elimination rounds seeded by group stage performance with prizes awarded for first through eighth place.