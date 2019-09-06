The Hulk was seated at one table. Flash Gordon was seated at a table next to him.
And, just like that, the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center was transformed into muscle beach. And, speaking of beaches, Aquaman is expected to join them soon.
The Hulk is Lou Ferrigno, who played the character in a television series and made-for-TV movies. Flash Gordon is Sam J. Jones, who starred in the 1980 movie "Flash Gordon." They're among celebrity guests at a Wizard World pop culture convention, which began Friday and continues through Sunday. The headline attraction, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, is appearing at the convention Saturday.
Wizard World stages celebrity-speckled pop culture conventions at locations around the country. Tulsa is hosting a Wizard World show for the fifth time in six years, but this con is different than its predecessors because of location. Past Wizard World cons in Tulsa were held downtown at Cox Business Center. This one is in south Tulsa.
Food trucks were parked outside the Renaissance Hotel. Meanwhile, lovers of pop culture (some clad in costumes) lined up before the start of the show to get inside the convention hall to meet celebs and do some shopping.
Many celebrities take part in Q&A sessions that are free with the price of admission. Autographs and photographs come at an extra charge. If the fellow hosting events on the main stage looks like Kato Kaelin, that's because it's him.
Here are selected panel/Q&A highlights for the remainder of the show. Schedules are subject to change:
SATURDAY
•Jim Ross and the Honky Tonk Man, noon-12:45 p.m. The session will be moderated by actor Samm Levine.
•Cary Elwes,1-1:45 p.m.
•Kids costume contest, 2 p.m.
•Jewel State, 3-3:45 p.m.
•Teddy Sears, 5-5:45 p.m.
•Musical performance by Thomas Ian Nicholas, 6-6:45 p.m.
•Costume contest, 7:30-9 p.m.
SUNDAY
•Sam J. Jones and Melody Anderson, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
•Kevin Nash and Lisa Marie Varon, 1-1:45 p.m.
•Kids costume contest, 2 p.m.