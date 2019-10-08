Pop superstar Billie Eilish brought her "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP" tour to the BOK Center on Monday evening.
Nine days removed from her "Saturday Night Live" debut and fresh off of her headlining set at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday evening, Eilish played her first show in Oklahoma in front of a nearly sold-out crowd.
The 17-year-old, wearing her signature oversized clothes and neon-dyed hair, performed songs off of her two studio albums "dont smile at me" and "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO" over the course of her energy-packed 75-minute set.
Eilish opened with her chart-topping single "Bad Guy," which in August became her first song to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Two songs later, the green-haired teen embodied the punk aesthetic of the anarchy logo printed on her T-shirt, encouraging the general admission crowd to open up several mosh pits during her performance of her single "you should see me in a crown."
Despite being in a walking boot after suffering two different ankle injuries during performances in July and September, the singer covered every inch of the stage as she jumped around throughout her set. Eilish brought an energy that was matched by the audience, which during various points in the show sang loud enough to even drown out the singer.
The energetic high points of the show were balanced out by slower, more wholesome moments with her brother Finneas O'Connell, who plays guitar and piano on stage with her on tour, as well as co-writing and producing all of her music. Three different times during the set, Eilish stepped out of sight completely to give her brother center stage, allowing him to showcase his talent during his guitar solos.
Near the end of the show, Eilish slowed things all the way down as she and O'Connell sat on a bed suspended in air on stage to perform their song "I Love You."
"We wrote this in my bedroom at 2 a.m.," she informed the crowd beforehand.
She then performed her breakout 2018 single "Ocean Eyes," followed by "When The Party's Over," electing to sit on a stool to experience the songs with the crowd as she played them, urging fans to put their phones away and "reflect and be grateful that we're all alive right now."
Eilish ended the show by bringing it full circle, closing out by playing "Bad Guy" a second time for the encore, before exiting the stage for a final time.
Eilish has had a huge year, with eight songs off "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO" charting on the Billboard Hot 100. She also became the youngest female in UK history to score a No. 1 album in the process. The album, which spent three nonconsecutive weeks at the No. 1 spot on the charts, has propelled the teenager to superstardom, landing her headlining sets at Coachella and Austin City Limits and two world tours, the second of which has officially sold out, as Eilish announced hours before she took the stage in Tulsa.
Eilish is expected to land as many as four Grammy nominations when they are announced next month, including nominations in categories for "Best New Artist" and "Best Album."