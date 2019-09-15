Portico Dance Theatre came to life a decade ago, with a tale about a young woman and her adventures in a place that more than earned the appellation “Wonderland.”
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Tulsa-based contemporary dance theater will present a new production of “Project Alice,” a multidisciplinary work based on Lewis Carroll’s novels “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Saw There.”
These classic stories have been revised and re-examined by choreographers and company co-founders Jen Alden and Valeria Cordero, along with choreographer Nina Madsen.
“Project Alice” set something of a template for the Portico company, as it incorporates a wide range of dance styles — jazz, ballet, modern — as well as stage combat, aerial performance, spoken-word and theatrical performances.
The original production, performed by an eight-member cast, was presented at the Nightingale Theater in 2009, and an expanded version was performed in 2010 at the Tulsa PAC.
“I have always had a passion for ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and wanted to see it come to life with our original choreography,” Alden said. “Originally, the concept was that the character of Alice was portrayed by the audience — what they saw us doing on stage from the perspective of Alice.
“However, in bringing it back 10 years later, I wanted to add dimension to the piece with not just one but two Alices in the production,” Alden said.
This also allowed Alden and her collaborators to focus more intently on the issues of identity and duality the piece addresses.
Throughout its existence, Portico Dance Theatre has brought its choreographic and theatrical talents to create works that deal with everything from bullying to family dynamics, mob mentality to the struggles of comic book heroes, to creative interpretations of classic literature, such as Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness,” which Portico transformed into a contemporary urban tale that dealt with racism and violence.
The new “Project Alice” also will have a family reunion aspect to it.
“We are lucky to have three of the original cast reprising their roles and are pleased to share the joy of this nostalgic experience with our new company members,” Alden said. “ ‘Project Alice’ is one of those shows that original cast members have talked about throughout the last 10 years and newer cast members are thrilled to learn and perform such iconic choreography.”
