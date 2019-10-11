OKPOP logo

OKPOP and Mammoth Comics are partnering to host a Saturday, Oct. 12 signing by Natasha Alterici.

 Jimmie Tramel

The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture and Mammoth Comics, 4614 E. 11th St., are partnering to host a 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 book signing featuring Tulsa's Natasha Alterici.

Natasha is the creative force behind the Vault comic book series Heathen. The story features Aydis and her mission to overthrow the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin.

According to a Facebook post about the event, the signing is to celebrate the newly released second volume and to talk all things comic- and viking-related.

A costume contest will be part of the event. Registration for the contest begins at 2 p.m. and judging/prizes will start at 3:30 p.m.

