Items designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for the Price Tower in Bartlesville will be part of an auction that will be conducted next week by Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
Art donated to the Price Tower Arts Center by Dennis Oppenheim, one of the leading conceptual artists of the 20th century, also will be auctioned at the Tuesday event.
The items will be part of the firm’s Design Signature Auction, including works by such artists as Dale Chihuly, Alexandre Noll, Claude LaLanne and Harry Bertoia.
The 20 Wright pieces in the auction include several pieces of original furnishings for the Price Tower, such as the hexagonal “casual armchair” that has become something of an icon of the building. The Price Tower, commissioned by Bartlesville oil man H.C. Price Sr., was completed in 1956 and is the only “skyscraper” Wright designed that was built.
According to Brent Lewis, design director at Heritage Auctions, the Wright pieces are from the personal collection of Carolyn Price, the daughter-in-law of H.C. Price Sr., who died in 2018.
“She had donated her collection back to the Price Tower,” Lewis said. “And since her collection contained duplicates of items the Price Tower already had in its collection, they decided to put them up for auction.”
The auction will include examples of Oppenheim’s art that were part of the exhibit “Dennis Oppenheim: Indoors, Outdoors,” which was shown at the Price Tower Arts Center in 2005, as well as pieces he subsequently donated to the center.
Lewis said the 48 works by Oppenheim in the auction span the gamut of his career, from his early “Land Art” pieces from the 1960s to the large-scale architectural pieces he was making up to his death in 2011.
“Dennis Oppenheim was at the forefront of all the developments in modern art in the latter half of the 20th century,” Lewis said. “And all of that is represented in the pieces that will be part of this auction.”
In a July 2005 Tulsa World story about the donation, Oppenheim said: “Price Tower Arts Center is showing work that moves from conventional sculpture toward something that I feel to be the beginnings of a new sculpture/architecture hybrid. I feel that my work is at home here, and I am delighted that it will help this young institution to grow.”
In a sense, the proceeds from this auction will help the Price Tower Arts Center do just that. In addition to the Price Tower Arts Center, the building houses a boutique hotel called The Inn at Price Tower; a fine-dining establishment, Copper Restaurant + Bar; and a re-creation of the offices of H.C. Price’s oil company when the tower was new.
In a statement, the center’s executive director, Rick Loyd, said, “The sale of these works, many (of which are) duplicates within our collection, will allow us to continue the preservation of Price Tower and enhance our hotel and Copper Restaurant + Bar.”
Loyd added in the statement that the funds raised from the auction will help renovate the Price Tower apartment that for many years was the home of famed architect Bruce Goff, to make it part of the tower’s historic tours.
“Ensuring the legacy of the Price family and the amazing work of Mr. Wright continues to be our primary objective,” Loyd said in the statement.
Lewis said the Wright pieces in the auction have traditionally sold for between $1,000 and $18,000. The Oppenheim works will start at between $1,500 and $2,000.
“Our goal is to sell everything to the highest bidder and make as much money as possible for the Price Tower Arts Center, so that they may continue to fulfill their mission,” Lewis said.
The auction will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Auctions’ Design District Showroom, 1518 Slocum St., in Dallas.
For more information: ha.com/5420.