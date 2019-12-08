You may need a math professor to calculate how many Saturdays Buck Walton has spent at the Tulsa Flea Market over the decades. Fortunately, Walton is a retired math professor — and he’s still teaching, sort of.
Walton has been a staple at the Tulsa Flea Market since 1972, the year the flea market debuted at the fairgrounds. Walton wasn’t present for the launch, but he began setting up as a vendor in the flea market’s first few weeks and, forever since, the Buck stops here.
Walton said he has met a lot of good friends at the flea market over the years. He has accumulated about 20 “regulars” who pop by to visit. One of those regulars likes to joke that, thanks to conversations with Professor Walton, he is getting a doctorate in nostalgia.
Aaron Aldridge, a comic book vendor, called Walton the Yoda of the flea market.
“He has more knowledge than anyone in here and he has been doing this for 47 years,” Aldridge said. “I’ll tell you what. If Buck hasn’t seen it, it’s rare.”
Once upon a time, Walton had only one chair at his booth. He eventually added a “guest chair” so visitors would have a place to sit for flea market chats.
“I used to set up next to him and they would start their conversations about late 30s and 40s and 50s movies and all this other stuff,” Aldridge said. “And I would just sit there and listen and I would occasionally ask a question if I didn’t understand what they were talking about, but I didn’t interrupt them. I just let them talk.”
Why? Because there’s more to be learned by listening.
Conversations at Walton’s booth cover a smorgasboard of topics. Walton said “B” movies and westerns are his field of expertise, but he also said he doesn’t consider himself an expert. Truth: “B” movies and westerns were the gateway drug to him becoming a flea market vendor.
Career in nostalgia
Walton was raised in Commerce, known as the hometown of baseball great Mickey Mantle. When Walton was a kid, an aunt and uncle let him tag along for a trip to the movie theater in nearby, Miami, Okla. They watched Gene Autry in “Trail to San Antone.”
“That was the first movie I can remember seeing,” Walton said. “I kind of look to that as maybe getting me started in my nostalgia career.”
Walton loved the western TV shows and movies that were ever-present in his youth. He embraced them all over again by going to nostalgia festivals at the dawn of those kind of events.
“I was mainly just collecting stuff then,” he said. “I was a teacher (his first teaching job was in Pawnee). I didn’t have a lot of money to invest in things, so I started kind of buying stuff and selling stuff to pay for my trips and whatever.”
Walton taught mathematics at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas for 38 years and, while there, he and a friend opened a “junk store.” In 1972, the friend found out about the brand-new Tulsa flea market and they quickly discovered the flea market was a better place to sell than the junk store.
This is the circle of life for a collector: Walton sells so he can buy. He remains on the prowl for goodies, but they were easier to find when just about every town had a junk store.
“A lot of those stores have closed now and a lot of the ones that are open, it’s kind of hard to find something to make money on,” he said.
Regardless, treasure hunts are still worthwhile because there’s nothing like the thrill of the hunt. Walton said he enjoys finding and buying more than he enjoys selling. “But you have to sell something to buy something — or I do, anyway.”
The highlight of Walton’s nostalgia career? In the 1970s, a friend arranged for him to meet Autry at a TV station in California. Face-to-face with Autry for the first time, Walton said he felt like a 3-year-old kid. “It was hard to breathe or talk.”
Walton spent an hour with Autry (“He acted like he had all the time in the world”) and the cowboy actor answered Walton-scripted questions that became the source material for a magazine article. Magazines and other paper goods are the primary items at Walton’s flea market booth.
“It doesn’t have to be paper, but it seems like that’s what it ends up being mostly,” he said. “Sometimes you can find that kind of cheap.”
A friend and fellow treasure hunter who died about a year ago used to jokingly refer to himself and Walton as “bottom dwellers” who find nickel and dime items and try to make a little money on them.
Not just goats and chickens Walton said he had his best Saturday of the year at the final flea market of November. The flea market takes place on many Saturdays, but not every Saturday. Remaining 2019 flea market dates are Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Check exposquare.com for 2020 dates and locations since different fairgrounds venues are used for flea market purposes.
Jim Smith is responsible for starting the flea market in 1972, according to a Tulsa World story from July 9 of that year. The story said Smith, a semi-retired businessman at the time, got the idea while vacationing in California.
“Flea markets traditionally are outdoors, but Oklahoma weather precludes this,” Smith said in the story. “One day I drove by the fairgrounds and I thought ‘why couldn’t one of those buildings be put to some use during all the months they stand empty?’ It took me six months to convince the fair officials, but I did it and the flea market opened January 15. It was two above zero, but the people came.”
Walton said the flea market facilities have gotten better over the decades. The original site (it has been torn down) had a low ceiling. That, plus second-hand smoke, was a not-great combination.
Now? Walton said people who don’t go to flea markets might assume the Tulsa Flea Market is an outside market and it’s junky with vendors selling goats and chickens and other critters. “When they come and see how nice this is, they are kind of surprised,” he said.
Celebrities have been among flea market visitors, according to Walton, naming Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Kay Place, musician Walt Richmond and music manager Jim Halsey.
Walton said he tries to bring different items from his inventory for people to see because he doesn’t want to fill his tables with the same “stuff” every week. Among his items during a recent flea market: A 1958 TU-Texas Tech football program, TV Guides, cowboy comics/magazines, monster magazines, publicity photos and a hardbound 1958 yearbook of motion pictures.
“Before the internet, that was the source on movies,” Walton said.
Walton said he has hauled around some items for so long that he was on the verge of throwing them away, but somebody came along and gave the items a new home.
“That’s always gratifying to get money out of something you had just about given up on,” he said.
Walton, asked about days at the flea market that he won’t forget, mentioned a rarity: He once spent an entire Saturday (he recalled that it was possibly a bad-weather day) there without selling anything. One visitor wanted to buy something that day, if Walton could come by the visitor’s workplace and collect payment later. Walton decided against it because he wanted to set a record. Said Walton: “I’m going to have a day when I didn’t sell anything. That happened, but thank goodness it only happened once.”
Always there
Walton’s Saturday treks to the flea market were commutes from Coffeyville until he moved to Tulsa eight years ago. Unless he has some sort of conflict, you can count on him always being there.
“This is his church,” Aldridge said.
Walton was asked if the opportunity to sell things or the social aspect of the flea market is the draw that keeps him coming back. He said it’s about 50-50.
“You just know that you can go there and there are going to be friendly faces and people go there to have a good time and you are not going to get in a fight with anybody,” he said. “You can just go there and enjoy yourself.”
And learn a few things?
“There is something to be learned there every week,” he said. “Someone will come in with a little tidbit of something and I love to find out something that I don’t know, some trivial item.”
Walton said one of his flea market conversationalists is an attorney who knows a lot about sports and politics and movies.
Said the professor of nostalgia: “I always learn from him. And it always makes me feel good if I can share something with him that he doesn’t know.”
