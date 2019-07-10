“Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” the multimedia exhibit of 80 prize-winning photographs currently on display at Gilcrease Museum, will close Sunday, July 14.
In conjunction with the show’s final day, the museum will host a special event, “Trauma to Transformation: The Power of Photographs as Catalysts for Change,” beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.
This panel discussion will explore how powerful images can serve as an impetus for policy change, shifts in national dialogue and personal transformation. It is sponsored by Gilcrease Museum and the University of Tulsa Institute of Trauma, Adversity and Injustice (TITAN).
The panel, moderated by Elana Newman, McFarlin Professor of Psychology at The University of Tulsa, will include John Clanton, photo editor for the Tulsa World; Adrees Latif, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist; and Lynden Steele, director of photojournalism at the Reynold’s Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri and team recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2015.
A reception will follow the event.
The 80 images that make up “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” have won the award since it was first presented in 1942. Originally a single category, Pulitzer Prizes are now presented for Feature Photography and Breaking News Photography.
Each image is accompanied by an extended text panel that puts the image in context, usually featuring direct quotes from the photographer.
In addition, interactive kiosks set up within the gallery space will allow visitors access to more than 1,000 additional images, while video monitors will be showing interviews with many of the prize-winning photographers.
The discussion is included with regular museum admission, which is $8 for adults. Kids 18 and younger admitted free.
For more information, visit gilcrease.org.
